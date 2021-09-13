Travel Experts advises on the choice of a hosting agency

In light of the growing number of travel counselors looking to partner with hospitality agencies, Travel Experts is sharing tips on how to choose the best partner.

“Choosing a hospitality agency or consortium to join is an important decision not to be taken lightly,” said Susan Ferrell, Founder and President of Travel Experts, which is now celebrating 37 years in business.

Ferrell noted that now is a particularly difficult time due to the pandemic and that a good partnership can affect success and help counselors thrive.

“It has been said that the business that an independent travel consultant maintains makes all the difference in their ability to survive and succeed, especially as the travel industry continues to face challenges due to the pandemic continues, ”Ferrell said.

While one of the primary reasons for joining a hospitality agency is to reduce overhead costs and take advantage of opportunities to maximize revenue potential, effective marketing, technology solutions, and support staff, trips must take other elements into account.

“Advisors should also seek contract flexibility as another way to keep costs down,” Ferrell advised.

Ferrell points out that travel counselors should review their contract terms, fees, costs and more before entering into a partnership.

“With Travel Experts, there is no start-up fee to join, and advisers only pay a monthly fee to be a member with no long-term contract required,” said Ferrell.

She also noted: “It is essential to compare commission levels in order to maximize income potential. Not all plans are the same and advisors need to compare. “

Ferrell said that one of the most important aspects of a hospitality agency is its support network and staff.

Ferrell advised those looking for a hospitality agency to consider the following:

—Dedicated support staff who make counselors feel like individuals, but also problem-solve, especially during tough times

—Staff who provide professional development, as well as advice on important matters, such as how to promote an advisor’s business, operate social media effectively, charge fees and other related matters

—Staff who provide access to a comprehensive collection of resources, ideally encompassing the entire organization – accounting, administration, human resources, legal matters, meetings, IT infrastructure, operations, sales and travel management

“Many hospitality agencies are a hybrid of employees with independent contractors added after the fact,” Ferrell said, adding, “It is in the best interests of the independent advisor to align with a hospitality agency. that only looks after them and does not try to balance resources and between their own employees and their independent contractors.

Ferrell also noted that with Travel Experts, advisers have access to Virtuoso, including personalized marketing materials and said such services should also be considered.

“Make sure the host agency provides support for marketing campaigns and strategy implementation,” she said.

Technology is another consideration, noting that with the right technology, travel counselors can spend more time selling travel.