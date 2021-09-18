Some Rich People Count Their Antibodies “As Calories”

Before Juhi Singh, 46, owner of an upscale wellness center on the Upper East Side, flew to the Amalfi Coast last month, she packed her swimsuits and left her son behind. age 10 with his grandmother.

Her personal driver also took her to Sollis Healthcare, a concierge medical service in Manhattan, to measure her antibodies against the coronavirus. She received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in February and wanted to see if her immunity was still strong before joining friends at a five-star resort overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.

“I wouldn’t go on a trip without my antibodies,” Ms. Singh said. “It’s nerve-racking, but my numbers are good.

An email arrived 24 hours later with its results: 14.8 arbitrary units per milliliter. Although medical experts warn that an antibody count can’t tell if someone is protected from the virus, patients have read the numbers anyway. “Mine has gone down a bit, but I know my vaccine is still working and I’m still protected,” Ms. Singh said.