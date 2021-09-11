Pretty Little Thing’s 9/11 tribute sets off branding storm with Love Island’s Molly-Mae under fire

Former Love Island star Molly Mae Hague has found herself at the center of a branding storm over Pretty Little Thing’s tribute to 9/11.

After serving as a model and online fashion brand’s ambassador before her appearance on the ITV2 show two years ago, it was announced last month that Molly Mae had been appointed as the Creative Director of PLT.

Love Island 2019 finalist and girlfriend of Tommy Fury told his six million followers: “This is the biggest step in my career so far and I can’t explain my gratitude to my favorite brand at the world for entrusting me with this role.

“PLT trusted me from the start and now being a manager in the company is a dream come true. Hope you are all ready for my visions to come to life within this amazing brand. “

But now the 22-year-old is being criticized for the position of Pretty Little Thing to mark 20 years since September 11, the day that rocked America and the world, when two hijacked planes landed in the Twin Towers. of the World Trade Center in New York.





Like many other organizations, PLT paid tribute on social media on Saturday morning, choosing to post a black-and-white photo of the Twin Towers, accompanied by the words “Never Forget.” 09.11.01. ‘

But it is the font chosen for the post that has rubbed shoulders with many social media users, as it is instantly recognizable as the pink and white mark of Pretty Little Thing.

Responding to the tweet, one person fumed: “This is absolutely awful. Has anyone stopped to consider slapping your mark on a tragedy a bad idea?” with another respondent: “you put the branding on September 11 ???”

A third replied, “These multi-million dollar companies have whole teams to discuss and plan this, and there is still no decisive staff member to say ‘you know what? no, let’s not ”.

Another, okay, tweeted: “You tell me you have a whole social media team and not a single person saw a problem with that”, but others saw no problem, with another comment: “Did I miss something, Why is everyone saying you branded the photo? It just says” Never forget 11.9.01 ” , adding, “Stop the planet, I want to come down. People are leaning too much into things these days … not everything. There is malevolence behind”

Referring to Molly Mae’s new work, one Twitter user tweeted: “I hope Molly Mae wasn’t the only one to accept this,” and, echoing the same sentiments, another wrote: “I am wonder if the cute little 9/11 photo was Molly Mae’s premiere. Approve?”

