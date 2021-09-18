Piers Morgan publicly shames angry stranger who called him “c ** t” while walking in the park | Celebrity News | Show biz & TV

Piers Morgan scoffed at being called “c ** t” by an outraged stranger as he insisted he was more distracted by their must-have outfit. The insult came after he announced he would be returning to the small screen as part of News UK’s new television channel, TalkTV, which will launch next year.

Speaking to Twitter, the 56-year-old wrote: “Lovely walk in the sun-drenched park with lots of very nice people congratulating me on my new job… apart from an angry young lady in a bright blue leotard. very fitted. who just screamed ‘C ** T !!!!!!’ on top of me, then I jogged / wobbled.

“Courageous choice of outfit,” he added, followed by a crying laughing emoji.

Many of his eight million followers flocked to his post for comment.

Daz Gray wrote: “Social media and the deconstruction of society caused this. The fact that someone thinks they have the right to shout in front of someone in public is abhorrent.

