Nicole Kidman featured in AMC Theaters’ $ 25 million ad campaign

AMC Theaters unveiled a new $ 25 million ad campaign on Wednesday that it says is the first of its kind for a movie channel.

AMC CEO Adam Aron joined FOX Business’s “The Claman Countdown” on Wednesday and presented the company’s first-ever commercial featuring Hollywood star Nicole Kidman.

The ad will air nationwide on TV, theaters and social media starting Sunday, and AMC – the world’s largest film operator – says it’s a first for a movie channel to make oneself known.

Asked by host Liz Claman why AMC is launching the campaign now when it has never been done before, Aron explained that “with three-fifths of the US population vaccinated, Americans want to come out again.” This was evident to the chain over the Labor Day weekend, when AMC broke records, surpassing its 2019 numbers for the first time since closing their theaters at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

FORGET NETFLIX, SOME MOVIE FANS RETURN TO VHS Tapes

Aron also noted that “in the fourth quarter there is a huge roster of upcoming movies,”

“We want to tell people how amazing it is to see a movie in the theaters again,” he added.

AMC Entertainment Holding Inc. has been decimated by the pandemic shutdowns, and the company warned in 2020 that it was on life support. But the so-called meme stock has become a favorite with retail investors, and its stock price has risen more than 2,200% for the year.

Teleprinter Security Last Switch Switch % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 47.40 -0.43 -0.90%

Asked whether AMC could be targeted for a “mother of all short cuts” (MOASS) by retail traders on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, Aron said he was focusing on “restoring this business to help survive this pandemic and bring us back to glory once again. “

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The CEO said that AMC’s shareholder base has completely transformed over the past eight months, from around 80% institutional shareholders to now around 80% retail investors, telling “The Claman Countdown “,” These shareholders of ours, they love our company, they love the movies, they love going to our theaters and we spend every waking moment trying to make it a strong and successful business again. “

He said the new ad campaign is a milestone in AMC’s “offensive game”.