Lawrence chiropractor censored and fined $ 4,000 for faulty COVID-19 advertising

TOPEKA – The Kansas Board of Healing Arts has issued a public censure and a $ 4,000 fine against a chiropractor in Lawrence who urged potential clients at the start of the pandemic to “get fitted” by a chiropractor to improve the chances of COVID-19 survival.

Chiropractor Amelia Rodrock also agreed by signing the Joint Consent Order with KBHA to complete 24 hours of additional continuing education focused on social media advertising ethics.

KBHA documents indicate that the regulatory board determined that Rodrock violated state law in March 2020 by attempting to solicit customers using fraudulent or bogus advertising. Its online business case for providing chiropractic services was likely to “deceive, defraud or harm the public,” KBHA said.

Rodrock gained attention by claiming in Facebook posts that people had a better chance of surviving the Spanish Flu in 1918 if they were treated by a chiropractor rather than a doctor.

Regarding the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, Kansans should “definitely” come to his clinic if he was worried about getting sick. She said treatment by a chiropractor could improve a person’s nervous system and make the immune system respond better to COVID-19. She suggested people get healthier through adjustments by a chiropractor before “shit hits the ventilator” amid the pandemic.

In addition to chiropractic adjustments, she suggested consuming high-dose vitamin C and elderberry. She urged to take echinacea, an echinacea sometimes promoted as a dietary supplement for the common cold.

Rodrock included a recommendation that people already with the coronavirus should seek treatment from a doctor. No vaccine against COVID-19 existed at the time.

“Maybe we don’t need to be as scared as we are,” she advised, while including an image in the online post that said people should “see a chiropractor to increase your chances of survival against the coronavirus “.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported on Wednesday that Kansas had documented 382,850 cases of COVID-19 linked to 13,063 hospitalizations and 5,693 deaths. This is an increase in Kansas since Friday of 5,727 infections, 141 hospitalizations and 63 deaths.

In a separate online video published in March 2020, Rodrock was disappointed that the Lawrence Journal-World wrote the initial article raising questions about his thoughts on chiropractic interventions in the pandemic. Apparently, a doctor in Lawrence brought Rodrock’s claims to the attention of the newspaper.

Rodrock took a step back in the follow-up video to his previous COVID-19 survival claim, saying “none of us really know” how to effectively treat the coronavirus.

“I’m really excited right now that, a, a doctor in the community would have the audacity to be a jerk and contact the Lawrence Journal-World saying I’m spreading misinformation. Super not cool, MD, ”Rodrock said on the second video.

At that time, KDHE officials discouraged the Kansans from relying on visits from chiropractors to quell COVID-19. KDHE recommended that people engage in social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands until researchers have completed their work on vaccines.

Rodrock was initially licensed by the state of Kansas in December 2013. Her license was renewed in December 2020. She signed the consent order settling the case with the Board of Healing Arts in May, but the KBHA did not. did not finish work on the ordinance until August 16.

Instead of censorship, KBHA could have chosen to reprimand Rodrock or limit, suspend or revoke his license.