Kestrel Lee appointed Director of Mediabrands Content Studio China

IPG Mediabrands has announced the appointment of Kestrel Lee as Head of Mediabrands Content Studio China, reporting to Chris Chen, CEO of Mediabrands China.

Mediabrands Content Studio China is designed to network and develop content capabilities within Mediabrands agencies – UM, Initiative, Reprise, Rapport, MAGNA and Orion – worldwide.

With 20 years of industry experience, Lee entered the industry as an English-Chinese copywriter at advertising agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, BBH and Y&R.

He has built his industry credentials working in integrated digital-led agencies such as Arc Worldwide / Leo Burnett, FCBi, TBWA / Tequila, Sapient and ZENO / Edelman. As head of MBCS, he will be responsible for setting a creative vision and creating an innovative, content-driven culture for clients across all platforms and formats in China.

“I am delighted that Kestrel is joining us in championing our content proposition as part of our global Mediabrands Content Studio capabilities. With his award-winning track record, creative passion, and deep understanding of how content is consumed in China, I am confident that Kestrel will accelerate our business growth through content, ”said Chris Chen, CEO of Mediabrands China.