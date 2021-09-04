Is Barron Trump wearing a mask? Oxbridge Academy sells branded face covers

Former President Donald Trump, who opposed the warrants of masks for children, sent his son Barron to a school that not only has such a mandate in place, but also sells its own brand of face masks.

Barron, 15, started attending Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., Late last month. According to the Palm Beach Post, this is one of many private schools with a mask term this semester. Schools had informed parents before the start of the school year that students should cover their noses and mouths during class.

“We are keeping a close eye on the community; that’s why we have adjusted,” said Scott Siegfried, director of advancement at Oxbridge, upon exiting the decision to have a mask tenure. “If things improve, we will make adjustments accordingly.”

Did Barron Trump mask himself?

Photos on the school’s social media account from the first days of school last week showed students in hallways and classrooms masked as they participated in group activities. Some of them showed students wearing masks and social distancing outside. Students without masks were pictured in the canteen having lunch. Barron did not appear in any of the photos and since he does not have a social media account, there is no way of knowing if he was following the diktat of the mask.

The report comes after Trump lambasted Biden for advising to wear masks in schools regardless of a person’s immunization status. “We will not hide our children,” he said, following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July that classroom mandates be adopted for the new school year. “We will not be going back.

“We will not hide our children. Joe Biden and his administration have learned nothing from the last year. Brave Americans have learned to live and respond safely and responsibly. Do not surrender to Covid. Do not surrender to Covid. don’t go back! Why are Democrats wary of science? Don’t let this happen to our children or our country. “

Impossible burgers and kindness

Oxbridge Academy Lunch Menu (Oxbridge Academy)

The $ 34Ka school does not disappoint when it comes to providing facilities for its students. An online lunch menu shows students “impossible” burgers, along with white chicken chili and gnocchi. Next week’s delicacies would include chicken fillets and maple miso salmon.

The school also provides benevolence courses to its students. The school tweeted a photo of students wearing masks on Tuesday, writing: “Oxbridge’s culture of kindness is about learning to listen and paying attention not only to what someone says, but how he says so. Eighth graders Charlie Wiggle, Margaret Toner, and Marco Raffinengo participate in this exercise with dignity and respect.

A spokesperson for the school, founded by a brother Koch, confirmed that Barron, 15, will be graduating from the class of 2024. “We look forward to welcoming him to our school and our community,” the principal said. of School Advancement, Scott Siegfried. , according to People. The school also notified parents via email to expect Secret Service to be present at the 54-acre campus. “They want to have little impact on our daily operations,” the school said of the Secret Service.

“They did it for the children of other former presidents. They are fantastic. “

