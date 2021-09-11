Iran says UN atomic agency chief arrives in Tehran for talks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran has said the head of the International Atomic Energy Organization is arriving in the country for talks with Iranian officials.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s envoy to the IAEA, said in a tweet that Rafael Grossi will arrive on Saturday and travel to Tehran this afternoon. He is due to meet with Iranian vice-president and head of the country’s atomic organization, Mohammad Eslami, on Sunday.

This will be Grossi’s first visit to the country since the new President Ebrahim Raisi took office. Gharibabadi said the two sides will issue a joint statement after the meeting.

Talks between Iran and world powers over limiting Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief have been inactive since June and Raisi took office in August.

Earlier this month, the IAEA said in a report that Iran has continued to increase its stocks of highly enriched uranium. He also said verification and surveillance activities have been “seriously compromised” since February, after Iran refused to allow inspectors access to IAEA surveillance equipment.

In response, Iran said its nuclear activities were “carried out within the framework of Iran’s nuclear rights and under the non-proliferation treaty”.

The two major issues under negotiation are the cancellation of US sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump after his withdrawal from the agreement and Iran’s return to compliance with restrictions on its nuclear program. .