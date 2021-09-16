Global agency VCCP Business acquires Sling & Stone

Sling Public Relations Agency & Stone was acquired by global communications agency VCCP Business, with the combined agencies expected to generate more than $ 50 million in billings per year.

Founded in 2010 by Vuki Vujasinovic, Sling & Stone has grown from its base in Sydney to also include offices in Los Angeles and Auckland and employs 70 people.

Sling & Stone founder Vuki Vujasinovic has sold the PR agency. Provided

The PR firm works with clients such as Twitter, Google, Stripe, Xero, and Zip, having been launched with a focus on startups and high growth tech companies.

Under the VCCP activity, Sling & Stone will work with tech-focused communications agencies such as Method in North America and Harvard in the UK, as well as the advocacy agency inEvidence.

Vujasinovic was excited about the deal and the next chapter of growth for Sling & Calculation.

“We have found the ideal growth partner in VCCP Business. We have a common vision to focus on telling those stories that are reshaping the world around us, ”he said.

“We can immediately connect to the scale and global competencies of VCCP Business – freeing up the reach and expertise of our clients, our campaigns and our team. “