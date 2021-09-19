Ecom-Gaming ads were multiplied by 9.2 on paper in 2021: TAM AdEx

Television saw a marginal increase of 2% in January-August 2021

With the online gaming space expanding by leaps and bounds in India, the Ecom-Gaming category is capitalizing on the momentum by increasing its advertising volumes. The category grew 9.2 times the volume of print ads, radio and digital following behind at 2.3 times and 2.1 times the growth, respectively, in January-August 2021 compared to the same period last year, according to data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Television, on the other hand, saw a marginal increase of two percent in ad volumes.

On television, the news genre has become the preferred genre of Ecom-Gaming ads, accounting for 33% of the industry’s share of advertising volume on television. Next come the cinematographic genre with a share of 29%, and general entertainment channels (GEC) and the sports genre representing 14% and 11% respectively. Musical genres are lagging behind with a 10% share. The top three genres of TV channels together accounted for 76% share of Ecom-Gaming ad volumes in 2021. Prime Time had the highest Ecom-Gaming ad volume share with 32% share of Ecom-Gaming ad volumes. ‘TV ads with 20 to 40 seconds of ad. size being preferred by 76% of advertisers. Galactus Funware Technology emerged as the largest advertiser with MPL (Mobile Premier League) taking the number one spot as the most advertised brand between January and August 21 with a 36% share of ad volumes.

On paper, Hindi newspapers accounted for 67% of Ecom-Gaming ads, followed by Marathi newspapers at 13%. English, Gujarati and Kannada newspapers followed with six percent each. The top five publishing languages ​​together added over 98% of the industry’s ad volumes. Meanwhile, the general interest publication genre had a 99.8% share of print advertising space, while Business / Finance / Economics accounted for 0.2%.

According to the data, 80% of print ads were for sales promotion purposes, while brand promotion accounted for 15% of the share. For sales promotion, 45% of ads were multiple promotions, 28% were contest promotions and the remaining 27% of ads were added promotions, Tictok Skill Games and Paytm First Games were the top two advertisers in the Ecom category -Gaming which together contributed over 90% ad space share in January-August 2021. Winzo Games was the most advertised brand with 77% ad space share.

Interestingly, West Bengal and Maharashtra dominated all states with a 22% share of radio sector advertising volumes from January to August 21, followed by Delhi with a 16% share. Unlike television, radio viewed the afternoon and evening time slots as the most preferred time for advertising in the sector, with the bracket accounting for 40% and 38%, respectively. Among advertisers, Tictok Skill Games exceeded 31% share of ad volumes in Jan-Aug’21. Winzo Games was the leading brand with 31% ad volume share, followed by Rummycircle.Com with 28% share.

As for digital, the Ecom-Gaming category has opted for display advertising rather than video advertising. 92% of digital ads were display ads while the remaining eight percent were video ads. Likewise, mobile display was the most preferred channel with a 47% share of the pie. As a result, desktop display accounted for 42% of the shares. Desktop video made up five percent of the pie, while mobile video and in-app video followed at three percent each. In digital, Gameskraft Technologies was the leading advertiser with 25% of the market share and Rummyculture established itself as the most advertised brand.

Read also: A work that speaks | Announcement reviews | September 1 to 17, 2021

follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook