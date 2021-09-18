EA slammed FIFA 22 pre-order ‘fake advertisement’ as fans demand compensation

EA has been criticized by the FIFA community for “false advertising” after the developers confirmed that a FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition “Ones to Watch” bonus was incorrectly listed.

FIFA fans will long be used to EA dropping several different editions of the annual football title. While previous years included the Champions, Ultimate, and Standard versions, FIFA 22 only drops in the Ultimate and Standard forms.

As usual, the Ultimate Edition is priced higher with a host of bonuses, including four-day Early Access (meaning players can start playing on September 27, rather than having to wait until the October 1st).

However, a controversy emerged in the preparation for the game’s release, after EA confirmed that a bonus item was incorrectly listed. As part of the Ultimate Edition, players were promised a One to Watch Player’s Choice item in an EA Help article.

In reality, players will simply earn a non-tradable OTW player, but have no choice. An item chosen by a player sees the game generate a number of cards, from which players can choose their favorite (often the highest rated).

EA confirmed the error on September 18 and said they fixed the item to reflect the bonus content of the Ultimate Edition.

A number of responses were incredibly critical of EA, suggesting it was misleading and that a number of fans who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition will have been wronged.

Twitter user replied: “There are errors and then there are [are] details posted in legitimate FAQs… At some point you need accurate and efficient verification of information or you need to honor your mistake. It is bordering on false advertising ”.

Another replied sarcastically, “Could you just check out everything else you’ve written, please?” Are Hero Cards still releasing this year or is it for FIFA 23?

A third commented, “This is an electronic item with no real value or cost to you. You must act in good faith and deliver the advertised product.

Others, however, played down EA’s mistake and suggested anyone who is disappointed to request a refund from their buyer.

FIFA 22 will be released on October 1 or September 27 if you pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition.