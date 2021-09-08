Dozens of new jobs arrive in Southside as marketing agency moves to Danville

DANVILLE, Virginia. – A new marketing company is coming to Southside, bringing more jobs with it. Kegerreis Digital Marketing will move to the town of Danville.

“We wanted to contribute to this community by creating jobs here. and this is the kind of place we want our employees to be able to raise their families to send their children to school, ”said President and CEO Larz Kegerreis.

A former tobacco warehouse on Cabell Street in the Danville river district will be transformed into the company’s new headquarters. Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Commerce Brian Ball said the company would add a new type of business to Southwest Virginia.

“This is huge for the Danville area in Pittsylvania County. He’s a really cool employer. They have high tech people who come here, ”he said.

KDM is owned by parent company Kegerreis Outdoor Advertising, which is one of the largest billboard companies in the country. The new head office is expected to create 62 new jobs in the region. The move is one of many recent announcements in hopes of revitalizing Danville’s economy, according to Mayor Alonzo Jones.

A d

“A lot of people remember what Danville was like because of the loss of textiles, the loss of tobacco. But this advice works very hard. And seeing the things that are going on and seeing how people come to Danville and want to come to Danville, and most exciting today because of the move to the river district. We have been working on building our river district for some time, ”he said.

Officials say construction is expected to start as early as January 2022.