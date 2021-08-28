Cities and CORE Health Consider Partnering on Teen Arts Program | Local company

A potential source of funding for the program comes from the Washington State Commission for the Arts. The state commission provides funds for “creative districts” – sub-sections of communities that have a concentration of arts and culture.

In Thurston County, Tenino was awarded a Certified Creative District in June 2020 that covers historic buildings and local artisans who sell in town. Hill hopes to rally support from cities and counties as they seek funding from the Arts Commission, as well as other state and federal programs.

“If we have the voice of so many city councils, we are not going to be ignored by our state officials,” Hill said.

Weber advised the group to make sure every step of the program is top-down. He encouraged them to bring in teens at some point to make sure the programs were really of interest to the students.

“We’ve been out there before with some new programs that sound like a great idea, but you just can’t get the younger kids involved,” Weber said.