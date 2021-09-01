Advertising Veteran Danny Bass Returns as Snap Director, ANZ Business Solutions

Snap has announced the appointment of adland veteran Danny Bass as director of business solutions for Australia and New Zealand.

Bass will be based in Sydney and will report to Kathryn Carter, in her new expanded role as Managing Director, APAC. The company is looking to strengthen its team in the wider APAC region, including key roles in content and carrier partnerships, marketing, recruiting, sales, communications and operational teams in Singapore, Korea, in Japan and India.

Bass was previously CEO of IPG Mediabrands for four years until 2019 and prior to that he was Chief Investment Officer of GroupM for five years. Last B&T spoke to Bass that he ran a corporate retreat on the Hawkesbury River in western Sydney called Berry Hills Farm.

He will lead revenue in Australia and New Zealand for the camera company, working hand-in-hand with advertisers, helping them make the most of Snapchat to grow their business and reach Gen Z audiences.

Carter said, “We have worked hard over the past five years to help the market understand what makes Snap different and to unlock Snapchat’s unparalleled potential for advertisers and partners. We are excited about the dynamism of our business and the opportunity to expand in the region. We are delighted to welcome Danny to the team. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his ability to successfully transform teams and businesses. He brings a wealth of expertise, experience and leadership skills, which are aligned with Snap’s values ​​of being kind, smart and creative.

Bass added, “I am very happy to join the Snap team at such an exciting time. I look forward to building on the great work being done by Kathryn and the team, as well as supporting her in her new regional role.