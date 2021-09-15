$ 500 billion American utopia, overseas manufacturing accelerates, and more

This week, Home affairs scanned the future of the industry with the help of a stellar lineup of designers, change makers and industry leaders. To get a feel for what’s going on in the design world right now, read on for our weekly roundup of headlines, launches and events, recommended reading and more.

Economic news

Furniture factories started to resume production in Malaysia this week due to improved vaccination rates, Home News Now reports. Factory closures took effect there for the first time in May, when only 3.3% of the population was fully vaccinated. Today, 53% of the population has received both doses of the vaccine, while 66% have received at least one. Although most facilities have only issued a partial reopening, sources expect shipments to occur more regularly by the end of September or mid-October.

For Ashley Furniture, the reopening of the Malaysian facility could come at an opportune time – the retailer has reportedly suspended production of more than 1,000 SKUs due to recent COVID-19-related closures at manufacturing centers in Malaysia and Vietnam. HNN reports that ask for dates for new orders on these products have been moved to May 1, 2022, affecting a variety of categories, including bedroom, dining, entertainment, home office, and accessories. In the meantime, Ashley will use existing inventory to fill open orders, before pivoting to supply retailers with more of her top-selling items in the meantime.

Greek art and design curator, researcher and writer Katerina Papanikolopoulos announced the inauguration of the Athens Design Forum, a non-profit organization inviting local and global audiences to experience the city as a design epicenter through multi-format events and activities. The first edition of the forum will take place from September 30 to October 7, offering exhibitions, seminars, workshops and archival studies free and open to the public. Julia montanez, the former curator of Made, the makers section of A D Design Show, advised Papanikolopoulos, and his consultancy, The Design Release, is a presenting partner. “I am delighted to bring an international audience to Athens”, she says BOH. Highlights will include an exclusive visit to the Papagos house, the private residence and the painter’s studio Alekos Fassianos; an architect visit Dionisis Sotovikisthe Kyspeli residence; and the first Greek exhibition of the Objects of Common Interest design studio at the Carwan Gallery.

Old Walmart Executive Marc Lore announced his intention to create a utopian city named Telosa (borrowed from the Greek telos, which means “higher objective”), located in the American Southwest or in the Appalachian region, Architectural summary reports. The $ 500 billion project would eventually house 5 million people over the next 30 years, with the first phase of development to be completed by 2030. According to Lore, the company would operate in a “reformed version of capitalism” in which anyone can build and sell houses, while the city retains ownership of the land below. Danish architectural firm BIG, headed by Bjarke Ingels, was used to design the metropolis, which Lore himself described as a ‘shot from the moon’.

Ikea announced that it is hosting a free 24-hour festival offering a virtual glimpse into the lives and homes of celebrities like Virgil Abloh, Masego, Paul Svensson and The Scott family. On September 16, the Ikea Festival will showcase more than 100 homes in more than 50 countries around the world through a series of home visits, performances and discussions broadcast live from the company’s site. “We want to start a conversation about more sustainable and affordable home living in the future. And as with any festival, you can expect some surprises, ”said Erika Intiso, Managing Director of Ikea Marketing and Communication AB.

Launches and collaborations

Multi-category lifestyle brand Parachute has announced its expansion into furniture, starting with the launch of a new line of bed frames. Available in three upholstered linen styles — Canyon, Dune and Horizon — the debuts take inspiration from the Southern California landscape and surrounding neighborhoods. Building on recent expansions (this is the sixth new category the brand has entered in the past three years, including mattresses, rugs, window coverings, loungewear and items for babies), Parachute plans to unveil additional furniture in early 2022.

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams has announced its Color of the Year 2022: Aleutian, an indigo hue chosen as an emblem of this year’s much-needed respite from everyday life. Available at Lowe’s online stores and nationwide, the shade includes a matching palette of 10 complementary colors.

Exhibition houses

The Hampton Designer Showhouse returns this year from September 19 to October 31, with honorary designer chairs Jamie drake and Alexa hampton, as well as more than 20 interior designers from across the country who will transform the Wooley house in the village of Southampton. The historic farmhouse was originally part of Wooley’s Grand Estate and will feature a replica of its original 1950s porch design, complete with walk-in brackets and swan spirals.

The network of black interior designers and Architectural summary have teamed up for their second annual virtual designer show home, Iconic Home. This year’s space, launched online September 27, focuses on sustainability, and 12 new designers and architects have been tasked with creating spaces focused on environmental change at home. Set in a digital recreation of the Hudson Valley, the home will be designed by a cohort that includes Arianne Bellizaire, Danielle Colding, Rasheeda Gray, Elizabeth Graziolo, Joan goodwin, Andrew Hilton, Breegan jane, Travis London, DuVäl Reynolds, Alvin wayne, Mikel welch and Sara zewde.

recommended reading

Numbers like Nate Berkus, Hilary Farr and Sabrina soto make home renovation and decorating look easy on tv, but everyone has to start somewhere. In the WSJ this week, some of tv’s most acclaimed design stars shared their first home DIY entries (and their misadventures), from an all-denim teenage bedroom to a multi-room treehouse. built by a team of siblings.

Based on aesthetics alone, it’s sometimes hard to see the value of the NFTs that have hit the market in recent months – a cohort of cartoon monkeys, for example, sells for five figures, while a group of penguins illustrated fetch a similar price. But for the Dirt substack newsletter, W. David Marx ignores the question of whether NFTs are good art and instead asks: are they good status symbols?

Travelers made their return to the skies this summer, but in response to increasing delays and cancellations, many were not on their best behavior. There have been more than 4,000 complaints of unruly passengers this year through August, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Can better design offer solutions? For The New York Times, Elaine Glusac explains how quieter environments, a biophilic design, multisensory rooms and views of the surrounding landscapes can create a smoother airport experience and potentially reduce the number of disgruntled travelers.

In related news, the Pritzker Prize-winning architect Norman Foster recently criticized fellow architects for refusing airport redevelopment projects because of the negative environmental impact of air travel. “I passionately believe that we need to tackle the mobility infrastructure,” he said. Dezeen. “We need to reduce its carbon footprint, like everything else. We can not do without. We cannot take a hypocritical moral position.

Call for applications

Formica has announced the opening of its fifth annual FORM Student Innovation Competition. Students should create a furniture design for any residential or commercial environment using wood grain laminate. The top three winners will receive cash prizes and the opportunity to join Formica at NeoCon 2022. To submit an entry by the March 4 deadline, click here.

Applause

Thermador announced the winners of its Diversity in Design pipeline, a group of design students selected by industry leaders such as a blogger and a lifestyle expert. Joie Cho, interior designer and Design star: new generation competitor Justin Q. williams, and Beautiful House market manager Carisha Swanson for their emerging talents in design. Winning students receive a $ 10,000 scholarship, Interior Design Society membership, access to trade events, and a handpicked interior design mentor to guide them through their final school year. The winners include Jonathan martin, Aléah Mazyck, Crystal mcleod, Kayla martin and Raquel Rodrigues, while the cohort of mentors features interior designers Friend Austin, Kelly finley, Bria hammel, Liz MacPhail and Jonathan wild.

Home Page Image: A Sneak Peek of This Year’s Iconic Home, Created Entirely by Black Architects and Designers | Courtesy of BIDN