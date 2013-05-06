“Ana Bana Kar Yolla” türküsüyle izlenme rekorları kıran King Anneler Günü reklamı, eğlenceli işlerin hala izlenebileceğini gösterdi.
Tahminlerime göre bu reklam Anneler Günü alışverişinde King tercih edilmesinde büyük rol oynayacak. Reklam zaplanmıyor, çıksa da izlesek diye bekleniyor. Çok eğlenceli bir iş, gülümsetiyor, geleneklerimize de modernliğe de gönderme yapıyor. Kral bir kahvaltı için King alın, neşelenin, annenizi mutlu ederken siz de eğlenin mesajı veriyor. E, daha ne olsun? BÜRO Reklam Ajansı harika bir iş çıkarmış, kendilerini tebrik ediyorum :)
4 Responses to “Eğlence” Reklamı İzletir, Ürünü Sattırır. -Ana Bana Kar Yolla-
