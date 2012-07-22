5 gÃ¼n sonra 3. yaÅŸÄ±nÄ± kutlayacaÄŸÄ±mÄ±z Marketoloji’de yeniliklere devam ediyoruz. YayÄ±n hayatÄ±na Blogger’da baÅŸlayan Marketoloji’yi 2010’un ortalarÄ±nda kendi kÄ±sÄ±tlÄ± kodlama bilgilerimle son halini verdiÄŸim WordPress tasarÄ±mÄ±nÄ±na geÃ§irmiÅŸtik. WordPress bize Ã§ok daha detaylÄ± kullanÄ±m kolaylÄ±klarÄ± saÄŸladÄ± ve sitede daha Ã¶zgÃ¼r deÄŸiÅŸiklikler yapabildik.
GeÃ§tiÄŸimiz aylarda sitenin tÃ¼m teknik altyapÄ±sÄ±yla ilgili bize destek olmak iÃ§in Volkan Ã‡aÄŸlayan aramÄ±za katÄ±ldÄ±. Kendisi sÃ¼rece birebir dahil oldu ve Cem Berk ve benden aldÄ±ÄŸÄ± geri bildirimlerle yeni bir WordPress temasÄ± seÃ§ti, dÃ¼zenledi ve hÄ±zlÄ± bir ÅŸekilde yayÄ±na koydu. TasarÄ±mda halen dÃ¼zenleyeceÄŸimiz noktalar var ancak ÅŸu anki hali bile eskinden Ã§ok daha gÃ¼zel gÃ¶rÃ¼nÃ¼yor, kanÄ±mca. Varsa yorumlarÄ±nÄ±zÄ± lÃ¼tfen bizimle Ä°letiÅŸim bÃ¶lÃ¼mÃ¼nden paylaÅŸÄ±n. Emin olun ki, sizi dinleyeceÄŸiz ve yorumlarÄ±nÄ±zÄ± deÄŸerlendireceÄŸiz.
DiÄŸer yandan, yazar anlamÄ±nda da Marketoloji ailesi biraz daha bÃ¼yÃ¼dÃ¼. AramÄ±za Ali Erkurt katÄ±ldÄ±. Kendisini iÅŸ hayatÄ±ndan da tanÄ±dÄ±ÄŸÄ±m gibi, daha Ã¶nce Ã§ok sÄ±kÄ± bir blog yazarÄ± olduÄŸunu da biliyorum. Ali, iÅŸi gereÄŸi de sosyal medyanÄ±n tam ortasÄ±nda bulunuyor ve tecrÃ¼besiyle, yazÄ± tarzÄ±yla Marketoloji ekibine farklÄ± bir hava katacaÄŸÄ±na ÅŸÃ¼phem yok. Ekibimize ayrÄ±ca Feyza Aykaz, yazar adayÄ± olarak katÄ±ldÄ±. Feyza, Bilkent Ãœniversitesi’nde Ä°ÅŸletme Bilgi YÃ¶netimi okuyor ve ArÃ§elik’te staj yapÄ±yor.
Yeni tasarÄ±mÄ±mÄ±zla, yeni ekip arkadaÅŸlarÄ±mÄ±zla yine Marketoloji.com olarak size en iyi pazarlama ve reklam iÃ§eriÄŸini bilgi ve tecrÃ¼belerimizle harmanlayÄ±p sunmaya Ã§alÄ±ÅŸacaÄŸÄ±z.
Bizi bu zamana dek yalnÄ±z bÄ±rakmayan tÃ¼m okurlarÄ±mÄ±za sevgilerle!
10 Responses to Marketoloji’den Haberler – TasarÄ±m ve Ekip
