Sıkça kullandığımız bir deyim vardır; böyle şirketler, takımlar, oyuncular vs. neden bizden çıkmaz deriz Türk milleti olarak. Türk Hava Yolları bu konudaki istisnalardan bir tanesi. Bugün itibariyle THY’nin yeni TV reklamı 80 farklı ülkede gösterime girecek. Manchester United takımı ile 3.5 yıllık bir kontrat imzalayarak M.United’ın kanatları olan THY bu takımda oynayan dünyaca ünlü Van der Saar, Rooney, Evra gibi yıldızları, ve büyük efsane Sir Bobby Charlton’u bu reklamda oynattı. Uluslararası bir reklama yakışan bir şekilde, ciddi bir prodüksiyon ve bütçe ile hazırlanan bu reklamı izleyelim önce.
THY’nin reklam kampanyaları ve uluslararası stratejisi Marketoloji’de sıkça hakkında konuştuğumuz bir konu. Ucuz bilet satmaya çalışan havayollarına kıyasla THY’nin bu akıma kapılmaması ve yemeklerinden, kalitesinden ödün vermemesi de ilgi çekici. Bu reklamda da tanıtılan kısım THY’nin yeni Business Class konsepti. Reklamın içinde aşağıdaki yazılarla karşılaşıyoruz;
- Globally awarded cuisine
- Best of in-flight entertainment
- Flat-bed seats
Son olarak ufak bir eleştiri yapayım. Reklamın müziği ve stili bana biraz klasik geldi. Bu tarz reklamlar yaklaşık 10 yıldır sıklıkla kullanılıyor. Genellikle Nike, Adidas gibi spor markalarının yaptığı bu reklamlarda futbol yıldızları topla güzel hareketler yaparlar, ve bu reklamı izleyenler hem eğlenir, hem de videoyu defalarca izleyerek hareketlerin nasıl yapıldığını çözmeye çalışır. Orada amaç dikkati kramponlara çekmekken burada Business Class’ın genişliği, koltukların rahatlığı vs ön planda tabi…
10 Responses to THY'nin Yeni Reklamı Çok İddialı
